Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
294
Germasogeia
76
koinoteta agiou tychona
69
Limassol
56
Mesa Geitonia
18
demos agiou athanasiou
17
koinoteta parekklesias
14
koinoteta mouttagiakas
11
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
614 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 551 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 191 m²
€ 860,400
Villa 6 room villa in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
€ 979,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 860,400
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 275 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 705 m²
This seafront mansion has a direct access to a sandy beach right next to St. Raphael hotel. …
€ 15,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
The exquisite 4-bedroom villa is nestled in the prestigious Germasogeia area in Limassol, wh…
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 1,850,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
€ 660,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Fassoula, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fassoula, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists …
€ 660,000
Villa 3 room villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€ 359,900
Villa 3 room villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€ 394,900
Villa 2 room villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€ 275,900
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
€ 2,200,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 246 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 2,200,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 202 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€ 1,190,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 940,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 1,190,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 940,000
Villa Villa in Apesia, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Apesia, Cyprus
Great located in the most diverse and cosmopolitan city of Cyprus, this complex — is the lar…
€ 1,330,000
Townhouse in Apesia, Cyprus
Townhouse
Apesia, Cyprus
Great located in the most diverse and cosmopolitan city of Cyprus, this complex — is the lar…
€ 680,000
Villa Villa in Apesia, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Apesia, Cyprus
An outstanding project with a stylish design in the magnificent location – views of the Lima…
€ 1,010,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, offering an ideal space for relaxation or recr…
€ 1,245,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 125 sq.m. In Limassol. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. T…
€ 430,000
3 room townhouse in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€ 430,000
Duplex 3 rooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Duplex 3 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a new, large-scale project in Esentep in Northern Cyprus, which…
€ 112,000
Villa 3 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The townhouse showcases a modern and sophisticated design, spanning across three spacious le…
€ 750,000
Villa 2 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Property Specifications: This property offers a spacious 129 square meter living area, desig…
€ 712,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Property Specifications: Covering an area of 124 square meters, thoughtfully designed for op…
€ 643,000
Villa 3 room villa in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the highly coveted area of Agios Athanasios …
€ 860,400

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir