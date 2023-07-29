Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
6
Duplex To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of 3 luxurious apartments covering the entire floor, with stylish inter…
€ 736,435
3 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Don't miss this unique opportunity to create lasting family memories in a peaceful and cozy …
€ 450,000
Villa 6 room villa in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 2,900,000
3 room cottage in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 132 m²
For sale under construction a semi-detached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, …
€ 206,648
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 693,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 94 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€ 215,000
1 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
A stylish and modern project that includes 4 luxury apartments: 1-, 2- and 4-bedroom apartme…
€ 495,000
4 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 183 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 1,430,286
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
For sale under construction of a bedroom in Latsia - province of Nicosia, on the first floor…
€ 95,167
2 room apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 87,215
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
The perfect combination of luxury apartments with all the amenities of a high-class resort i…
€ 1,990,365
Villa Villa in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 211 sq.meters in Agia Napa. A magnificent view of the c…
€ 436,730

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir