Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
26
Limassol
10
koinoteta agiou tychona
4
Ypsonas
4
Mesa Geitonia
3
SOUNI-ZANAKIA
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Fassoula, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fassoula, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists …
€ 660,000
3 room cottage in Pissouri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Pissouri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 600,000
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Used three bedroom independent house for sale in the province of Pernera - Famagusta. The ho…
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
€ 950,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€ 680,000
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale three bedroom resale detached house in Protaras - Famagusta province. The house con…
€ 600,000
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
€ 710,000
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
€ 680,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Platres - Limassol province, with 250 sq.m. covere…
€ 950,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sikopetra, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sikopetra, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 350,000
1 room Cottage in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A unique project located at a privileged location only 200m from the beach.•Amongst the…
€ 590,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 950,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ypsonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 761,000
1 room Cottage in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This detached house is perfectly located in the village of Palodia, in a small development o…
€ 399,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir