Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
26
Limassol
10
koinoteta agiou tychona
4
Ypsonas
4
Mesa Geitonia
3
SOUNI-ZANAKIA
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Ypsonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 492,200
3 room cottage in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 680,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir