Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

3 room cottage in Foinikaria, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
Located in Finikaria village
€ 428,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sikopetra, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sikopetra, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 350,000
3 room cottage in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 680,000

