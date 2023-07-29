UAE
Cottages for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus
Limassol
26
Limassol
10
koinoteta agiou tychona
4
Ypsonas
4
Mesa Geitonia
3
SOUNI-ZANAKIA
3
58 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fassoula, Cyprus
5
3
1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists …
€ 660,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
5
2
2
For sale 2-storey house of 246 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 2,200,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 800,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
5
4
2
For sale 2-storey house of 223 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 925,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Ypsonas, Cyprus
4
2
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 492,200
Recommend
3 room cottage
Foinikaria, Cyprus
3
2
Located in Finikaria village
€ 428,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4
2
For sale 0-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Limassol. There is a fireplace. The owners will …
€ 475,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Pissouri, Cyprus
3
1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
6
3
For sale 0-storey house of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. There is a fireplace. The owners will …
€ 450,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Kolossi, Cyprus
4
2
For sale 0-storey house of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 380,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
2
2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 649,280
Recommend
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
3
157 m²
Used three bedroom independent house for sale in the province of Pernera - Famagusta. The ho…
€ 450,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
4
200 m²
For sale a new detached four bedroom house in Agios Silas - Limassol province, with 200 sq.m…
€ 440,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
3
148 m²
Unfinished detached resale house three bedroom in the center of Deryneias - Famagusta provin…
€ 370,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4
210 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol pro…
€ 450,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4
350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
€ 950,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
3
218 m²
Luxury three bedroom detached house for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 218 sq.m.…
€ 465,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4
178 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€ 570,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
3
144 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol prov…
€ 520,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4
178 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€ 565,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4
183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€ 570,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4
183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€ 570,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4
198 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€ 680,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4
227 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol province, with 227 sq.…
€ 450,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
3
154 m²
For sale three bedroom resale detached house in Protaras - Famagusta province. The house con…
€ 600,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
3
184 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house with roof garden, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with …
€ 450,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4
210 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house, in Cloraka - Paphos province, with 210 sq.m. covered…
€ 430,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
3
224 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
€ 710,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
3
210 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
€ 680,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4
250 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Platres - Limassol province, with 250 sq.m. covere…
€ 950,000
Recommend
