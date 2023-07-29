Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

58 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Fassoula, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fassoula, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists …
€ 660,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 246 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 2,200,000
3 room cottage in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 800,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 223 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€ 925,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Ypsonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 492,200
3 room cottage in Foinikaria, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
Located in Finikaria village
€ 428,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Limassol. There is a fireplace. The owners will …
€ 475,000
3 room cottage in Pissouri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Pissouri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 600,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Cottage 6 rooms
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. There is a fireplace. The owners will …
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Kolossi, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Kolossi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€ 380,000
3 room cottage in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 649,280
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Used three bedroom independent house for sale in the province of Pernera - Famagusta. The ho…
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale a new detached four bedroom house in Agios Silas - Limassol province, with 200 sq.m…
€ 440,000
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Unfinished detached resale house three bedroom in the center of Deryneias - Famagusta provin…
€ 370,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol pro…
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
€ 950,000
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury three bedroom detached house for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 218 sq.m.…
€ 465,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€ 570,000
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol prov…
€ 520,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€ 565,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€ 570,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€ 570,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€ 680,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 227 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol province, with 227 sq.…
€ 450,000
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale three bedroom resale detached house in Protaras - Famagusta province. The house con…
€ 600,000
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 184 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house with roof garden, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with …
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house, in Cloraka - Paphos province, with 210 sq.m. covered…
€ 430,000
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
€ 710,000
3 room cottage in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
€ 680,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Platres - Limassol province, with 250 sq.m. covere…
€ 950,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

