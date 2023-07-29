Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
404
Germasogeia
166
Limassol
114
koinoteta agiou tychona
92
demos agiou athanasiou
68
Mesa Geitonia
34
Yermasoyia
28
koinoteta mouttagiakas
13
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
154 properties total found
4 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
€ 139,500
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 1,340,000
4 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€ 1,340,000
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a new project with a cozy park area in the village of Yenibogaz…
€ 92,000
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a new project in Yenibogaz in Northern Cyprus, which will consi…
€ 163,000
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in the heart of Esentepe, consisting of 522 apartments, from stud…
€ 145,500
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a new project surrounded by a tropical garden in Northern Cypru…
€ 125,000
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€ 232,000
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new luxurious residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The proj…
€ 140,000
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€ 180,500
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is l…
€ 174,000
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
A new modern project is located in the Tatlysu region, which is famous for low-rise building…
€ 166,000
4 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
€ 173,000
4 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
€ 132,500
4 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
€ 266,000
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
€ 149,000
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
 We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project …
€ 164,000
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
Offer for those who want to invest in real estate in Northern Cyprus. A feature of this proj…
€ 145,200
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Yenibogaz area. The project is lo…
€ 116,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 201 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 201 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 1,431,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 1,221,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 750,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 328 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 2,245,980
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€ 900,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 325 square meters.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is l…
€ 1,200,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 846,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 210 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 635,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 351 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€ 4,390,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
€ 620,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the seventh floor an…
€ 325,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir