Cyprus
Limassol District
Apartments
Pool Apartments for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus
Limassol
404
Germasogeia
166
Limassol
114
koinoteta agiou tychona
92
demos agiou athanasiou
68
Mesa Geitonia
34
Yermasoyia
28
koinoteta mouttagiakas
13
koinoteta parekklesias
9
Apesia
8
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
5
Trachoni
4
koinoteta armenochoriou
3
Tserkezoi Municipality
3
154 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
1
45 m²
1
€ 139,500
Recommend
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5
212 m²
4/4
€ 1,340,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
3
4/4
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€ 1,340,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
1
1
39 m²
1
We present to your attention a new project with a cozy park area in the village of Yenibogaz…
€ 92,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
55 m²
2
We present to your attention a new project in Yenibogaz in Northern Cyprus, which will consi…
€ 163,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
25 m²
1
The new project is located in the heart of Esentepe, consisting of 522 apartments, from stud…
€ 145,500
Recommend
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
38 m²
2
We present to your attention a new project surrounded by a tropical garden in Northern Cypru…
€ 125,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
88 m²
1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€ 232,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
46 m²
1
We present to you a new luxurious residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The proj…
€ 140,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
54 m²
1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€ 180,500
Recommend
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
72 m²
1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is l…
€ 174,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
2
2
48 m²
1
A new modern project is located in the Tatlysu region, which is famous for low-rise building…
€ 166,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
1
35 m²
1
€ 173,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
1
43 m²
1
€ 132,500
Recommend
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
1
35 m²
1
€ 266,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
35 m²
1
€ 149,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
50 m²
1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project …
€ 164,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
53 m²
1
Offer for those who want to invest in real estate in Northern Cyprus. A feature of this proj…
€ 145,200
Recommend
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
35 m²
1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Yenibogaz area. The project is lo…
€ 116,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5
201 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 201 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 1,431,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
170 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 1,221,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
120 m²
1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 750,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5
328 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 2,245,980
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
200 m²
1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€ 900,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
325 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 325 square meters.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is l…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
212 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 846,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
210 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 210 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 635,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
351 m²
1
For sale apartment of 351 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€ 4,390,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
100 m²
2/1
€ 620,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1
75 m²
6/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the seventh floor an…
€ 325,000
Recommend
