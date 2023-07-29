Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
404
Germasogeia
166
Limassol
114
koinoteta agiou tychona
92
demos agiou athanasiou
68
Mesa Geitonia
34
Yermasoyia
28
koinoteta mouttagiakas
13
324 properties total found
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 975,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€ 975,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale apartment of 149 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
€ 1,740,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/6
For sale apartment of 149 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€ 1,740,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
€ 600,000
4 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€ 600,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 725,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€ 770,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 260 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 2,785,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 229 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
€ 630,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 334,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€ 588,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 248 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
€ 930,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€ 1,380,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on t…
€ 792,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 139 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third…
€ 700,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 161 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 800,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and …
€ 500,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 159 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 590,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 500,500
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 420,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 240 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
€ 2,020,700
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 445,280
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
€ 2,500,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 340 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 3,900,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€ 2,090,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€ 1,290,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 328 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 2,245,980
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 1,111,950
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€ 900,000

