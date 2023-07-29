Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
404
Germasogeia
166
Limassol
114
koinoteta agiou tychona
92
demos agiou athanasiou
68
Mesa Geitonia
34
Yermasoyia
28
koinoteta mouttagiakas
13
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
55 properties total found
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€ 770,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 229 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
€ 630,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€ 588,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 248 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
€ 930,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 477,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 500,500
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
€ 400,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€ 1,290,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 328 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 2,245,980
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 1,111,950
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€ 900,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 187 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourt…
€ 400,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on t…
€ 490,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 846,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 210 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 635,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 167 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
€ 550,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 62 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third …
€ 315,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€ 344,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€ 319,900
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 171 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 171 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 1,357,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 179 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 545,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
New apartment with a modern design on the hill of Ayos Afanasios, a new residential area wit…
€ 370,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
€ 314,500
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 331,500
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
2-Bedroom Apartment in Kato Polemidia Kato Polemidia is a new developing area after the h…
€ 377,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/3
2-Bedroom Apartment in Mesa Geitonia The apartment is located in the residential complex …
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 4
2-Bedroom Apartment with a Private Garden The complex is perfectly situated at the highes…
€ 500,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
3-Bedroom Apartment in the City Center The property is situated in Agios Nektarios distri…
€ 480,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 9/21
This property is in the heart of Limassol's Tourist area in Yermasogeia. This edgy urban…
€ 958,000
4 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€ 344,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir