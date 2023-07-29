UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Cyprus
Limassol District
Apartments
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus
Limassol
404
Germasogeia
166
Limassol
114
koinoteta agiou tychona
92
demos agiou athanasiou
68
Mesa Geitonia
34
Yermasoyia
28
koinoteta mouttagiakas
13
koinoteta parekklesias
9
Apesia
8
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
5
Trachoni
4
koinoteta armenochoriou
3
Tserkezoi Municipality
3
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
203 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€ 770,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5
229 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
€ 630,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
163 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€ 588,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
248 m²
8/1
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
€ 930,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
140 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 477,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
140 m²
1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 500,500
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
59 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
€ 400,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
157 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€ 1,290,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5
328 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 2,245,980
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
172 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 1,111,950
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
200 m²
1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€ 900,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5
187 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 187 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourt…
€ 400,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
88 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on t…
€ 490,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
212 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 846,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
210 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 210 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 635,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
167 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 167 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
€ 550,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
62 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 62 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third …
€ 315,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
93 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€ 344,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
99 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€ 319,900
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
171 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 171 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 1,357,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
179 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 179 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 545,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1
97 m²
1
New apartment with a modern design on the hill of Ayos Afanasios, a new residential area wit…
€ 370,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
110 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
€ 314,500
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
110 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€ 331,500
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
1
102 m²
2/4
2-Bedroom Apartment in Kato Polemidia Kato Polemidia is a new developing area after the h…
€ 377,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
2
98 m²
1/3
2-Bedroom Apartment in Mesa Geitonia The apartment is located in the residential complex …
€ 300,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
2
210 m²
4
2-Bedroom Apartment with a Private Garden The complex is perfectly situated at the highes…
€ 500,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
2
110 m²
1/3
3-Bedroom Apartment in the City Center The property is situated in Agios Nektarios distri…
€ 480,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
1
78 m²
9/21
This property is in the heart of Limassol's Tourist area in Yermasogeia. This edgy urban…
€ 958,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€ 344,000
Recommend
