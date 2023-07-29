Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 693,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
Located in the highly coveted neighborhood of Agia Zoni in the bustling city of Limassol, a …
€ 692,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 523,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 472,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 327,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 267,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 235,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 498,780
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 650,250
3 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/4
For sale under construction apartment of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 650,250
3 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 498,780
4 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
€ 139,500
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 374,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 975,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
The contemporary low-rise residential complex, where elegance and modernity intertwine seaml…
€ 1,081,500
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
The contemporary low-rise residential complex, where elegance and modernity intertwine seaml…
€ 462,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Welcome to an extraordinary new landmark project in the heart of Limassol, designed to meet …
€ 480,000
2 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Welcome to this stunning 2-bedroom apartment nestled in the desirable Papas area of Limassol…
€ 450,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€ 975,000
1 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 76 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€ 252,450
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 113 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 374,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Welcome to this luxurious penthouse located in a prestigious gated complex in Mesa Geitonia,…
€ 800,000
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
This residential complex, located just off Limassol’s main coastal road, is what we can call…
€ 1,100,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This residential complex, located just off Limassol’s main coastal road, is what we can call…
€ 730,000
1 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
This residential complex, located just off Limassol’s main coastal road, is what we can call…
€ 495,000
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Nestled in the tranquil and desirable neighborhood of Pareklissia, Limassol, this exciting p…
€ 450,000
2 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
In these modern and spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments luxury seamlessly blends with conven…
€ 330,000
2 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Nestled in the tranquil and desirable neighborhood of Pareklissia, Limassol, this exciting p…
€ 310,000
1 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
In these modern and spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments luxury seamlessly blends with conven…
€ 215,000
1 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Nestled in the tranquil and desirable neighborhood of Pareklissia, Limassol, this exciting p…
€ 200,000

