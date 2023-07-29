Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District

Residential properties for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
698
Germasogeia
242
Limassol
170
koinoteta agiou tychona
161
demos agiou athanasiou
85
Mesa Geitonia
52
Yermasoyia
37
koinoteta mouttagiakas
24
Show more
1 555 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 551 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 693,000
4 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
Located in the highly coveted neighborhood of Agia Zoni in the bustling city of Limassol, a …
€ 692,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 523,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 472,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 327,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 267,000
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 235,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 191 m²
€ 860,400
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 498,780
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 650,250
Villa 6 room villa in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
€ 979,000
3 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/4
For sale under construction apartment of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 650,250
3 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 498,780
Villa 3 room villa in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 860,400
4 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
€ 139,500
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 374,000
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 275 m²
€ 1,850,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 975,000
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
The contemporary low-rise residential complex, where elegance and modernity intertwine seaml…
€ 1,081,500
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
The contemporary low-rise residential complex, where elegance and modernity intertwine seaml…
€ 462,000
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Welcome to an extraordinary new landmark project in the heart of Limassol, designed to meet …
€ 480,000
2 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Welcome to this stunning 2-bedroom apartment nestled in the desirable Papas area of Limassol…
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 705 m²
This seafront mansion has a direct access to a sandy beach right next to St. Raphael hotel. …
€ 15,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
The exquisite 4-bedroom villa is nestled in the prestigious Germasogeia area in Limassol, wh…
€ 1,800,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€ 975,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 1,850,000
1 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 76 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€ 252,450
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 113 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 374,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Welcome to this luxurious penthouse located in a prestigious gated complex in Mesa Geitonia,…
€ 800,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

apartments
houses

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir