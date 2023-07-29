UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Cyprus
Limassol District
Residential properties for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus
1 555 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
4
551 m²
2
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
2
127 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 693,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
4
147 m²
Located in the highly coveted neighborhood of Agia Zoni in the bustling city of Limassol, a …
€ 692,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
2
94 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 523,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
2
98 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 472,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
2
97 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 327,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
64 m²
This project is a collection of luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom open plan apartments situated in …
€ 267,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
66 m²
Nestled within the highly sought-after neighborhood of Agia Zoni in Limassol, this modern pr…
€ 235,000
Recommend
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4
191 m²
€ 860,400
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
146 m²
3/5
€ 498,780
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4
144 m²
5/5
€ 650,250
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
6
4
500 m²
2
€ 979,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
4
2
5/4
For sale under construction apartment of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 650,250
Recommend
3 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
4
2
3/4
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 498,780
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€ 860,400
Recommend
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
1
45 m²
1
€ 139,500
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
113 m²
1/1
€ 374,000
Recommend
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5
275 m²
€ 1,850,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
125 m²
2/5
€ 975,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
2
186 m²
The contemporary low-rise residential complex, where elegance and modernity intertwine seaml…
€ 1,081,500
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
2
112 m²
The contemporary low-rise residential complex, where elegance and modernity intertwine seaml…
€ 462,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
1
116 m²
Welcome to an extraordinary new landmark project in the heart of Limassol, designed to meet …
€ 480,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2
1
99 m²
Welcome to this stunning 2-bedroom apartment nestled in the desirable Papas area of Limassol…
€ 450,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
5
705 m²
This seafront mansion has a direct access to a sandy beach right next to St. Raphael hotel. …
€ 15,000,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
3
408 m²
The exquisite 4-bedroom villa is nestled in the prestigious Germasogeia area in Limassol, wh…
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
2
2/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€ 975,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
3
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€ 1,850,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
1
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 76 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€ 252,450
Recommend
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
2
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 113 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€ 374,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
4
238 m²
Welcome to this luxurious penthouse located in a prestigious gated complex in Mesa Geitonia,…
€ 800,000
Recommend
