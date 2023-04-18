Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Latsia

Residential properties for sale in Latsia, Cyprus

6 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Latsia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a new building in the Latsia area, 5 minutes by car to the M…
Villa 4 room villain Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 773,000
Villa for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after the conclusion of the sa…
2 room apartmentin Latsia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale 2 bedroom apartments in Latsia, modern complex, air conditioning!
Villa 4 room villain Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 347 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 room villain Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
Villa 4 room villain Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 233 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of living roo…
