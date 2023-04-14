UAE
55 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
221 m²
€ 599,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 221 square meters.m In Larnaca under construction.…
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
117 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on t…
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
478 m²
€ 4,452,385
For sale 2-storey villa of 478 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
485 m²
€ 2,718,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
135 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 3 …
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
House
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 750,000
The proposed house is the best in the new exclusive project, which is a unique complex of 4 …
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
174 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of a living room …
House
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 5,200,000
An investment project consisting of a luxurious 10 villa, located just 200 meters from the c…
2 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 315,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
127 m²
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
127 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
682 m²
€ 4,410,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.m. In Larnaca. The basement consists of one bedroom, one s…
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
676 m²
€ 4,540,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
680 m²
€ 3,420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
675 m²
€ 4,240,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
676 m²
€ 3,357,500
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
732 m²
€ 6,680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
922 m²
€ 6,780,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
800 m²
€ 6,770,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
675 m²
€ 4,860,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
675 m²
€ 5,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
713 m²
€ 6,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 713 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
864 m²
€ 6,940,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 864 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
721 m²
€ 6,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 721 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
162 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 162 sq.m. In Larnaca at the construction stage. Th…
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the seventh floor and…
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
220 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 220 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. Th…
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
394 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 394 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer mountain views. The prop…
