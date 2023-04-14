Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca
  4. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca
1
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² Number of floors 9
€ 82,952
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir