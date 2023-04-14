Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca
  4. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca
71
Xylotympou
1
House To archive
Clear all
47 properties total found
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
221 m²
€ 599,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 221 square meters.m In Larnaca under construction.…
4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 485 m²
€ 2,718,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 478 m²
€ 4,452,385
For sale 2-storey villa of 478 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 3 …
4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
Housein Larnaca, Cyprus
House
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 750,000
The proposed house is the best in the new exclusive project, which is a unique complex of 4 …
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 174 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of a living room …
Housein Larnaca, Cyprus
House
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 5,200,000
An investment project consisting of a luxurious 10 villa, located just 200 meters from the c…
2 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 315,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 127 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 127 m²
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 682 m²
€ 4,410,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.m. In Larnaca. The basement consists of one bedroom, one s…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 676 m²
€ 3,357,500
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 675 m²
€ 4,240,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 680 m²
€ 3,420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 676 m²
€ 4,540,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 732 m²
€ 6,680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 800 m²
€ 6,770,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 922 m²
€ 6,780,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 713 m²
€ 6,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 713 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 675 m²
€ 4,860,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 675 m²
€ 5,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 864 m²
€ 6,940,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 864 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 721 m²
€ 6,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 721 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
162 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 162 sq.m. In Larnaca at the construction stage. Th…
4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
220 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 220 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. Th…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 394 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 394 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer mountain views. The prop…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 594 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 594 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 354 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 354 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir