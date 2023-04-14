Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 485 m²
€ 2,718,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 3 …
4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 174 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of a living room …
Housein Larnaca, Cyprus
House
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 5,200,000
An investment project consisting of a luxurious 10 villa, located just 200 meters from the c…
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 127 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 127 m²
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 682 m²
€ 4,410,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.m. In Larnaca. The basement consists of one bedroom, one s…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 676 m²
€ 3,357,500
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 675 m²
€ 4,240,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 680 m²
€ 3,420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 676 m²
€ 4,540,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 732 m²
€ 6,680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 800 m²
€ 6,770,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 922 m²
€ 6,780,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 713 m²
€ 6,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 713 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
6 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 675 m²
€ 4,860,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 675 m²
€ 5,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 864 m²
€ 6,940,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 864 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
5 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 721 m²
€ 6,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 721 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. Th…
4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 625,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property …
4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 225 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 225 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 485 m²
€ 2,801,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
Housein Larnaca, Cyprus
House
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 380,000
Features of the project: This spacious villa is located in a quiet area of the village of Em…
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 146 m²
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 146 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
2 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
3 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 772,500
For sale 2-storey villa of 106 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
Villa 4 room villain Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 273 m² Number of floors 2
€ 680,575
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Larnaca, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 358 m² Number of floors 2
€ 680,575
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

Realting.com
© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

