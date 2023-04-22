Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. koinoteta talas
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in koinoteta talas, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…

Properties features in koinoteta talas, Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir