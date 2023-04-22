Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in koinoteta talas, Cyprus

Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta talas, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta talas, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 639 m²
€ 1,650,000
A magnificent villa full of character is situated in the highly sought out area of Melissovo…
Villa 4 room villa in Kamares, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
€ 890,000
This lovely 4-bedroom villa is located in the prestigious area of Kamares in Tala, in its mo…
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta talas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta talas, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 780,000
This is a very spacious well maintained 3-bedroom house located in a quiet cul de sac in the…
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta talas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta talas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 800,000
This is a very spacious well maintained 3-bedroom house strategically positioned to enjoy th…
Villa 4 room villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 325 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 1,150,000
Villa for sale with panoramic sea and mountain views. The villa is equipped with all necessa…
Villa 5 room villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5 bedroom villa with pool and garden in Tala area. The villa is equipped with centr…
Villa 3 room villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…

