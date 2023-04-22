Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. koinoteta talas
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in koinoteta talas, Cyprus

Townhouse in Tala, Cyprus
Townhouse
Tala, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
Domus is located in an elevated position within minutes walking distance of the picturesque …
Townhouse in Tala, Cyprus
Townhouse
Tala, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, comprises 26 private three-b…
Townhouse in Tala, Cyprus
Townhouse
Tala, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, comprises 26 private three-b…
Townhouse in Tala, Cyprus
Townhouse
Tala, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, comprises 26 private three-b…

