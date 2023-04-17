Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus

12 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 485,000
For sale Apartment of 266 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
3 room apartmentin Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 285,500
For sale Apartment of 109 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 3 room villain Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa 5 room villain koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 9,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 4 room villain Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
1 room apartmentin Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale apartment of 184 sq.meters in Cyprus . The apartment is consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 4 room villain Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 living …
Villa 5 room villain koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 3 room villain Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 470,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 218 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 3 room villain Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…

