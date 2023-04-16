Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. koinoteta mouttagiakas
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 3 room villain Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa Villain Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Situated in a great hill of Mouttagiaka ,with excellent sea view ten minutes drive east of t…
Villa Villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa Villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
A lovely villa situated in a quite residential area with only a 2 minuts drive to the Four s…
Villa 6 room villain Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa Villain Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Detailed InfoCondition: Under construction (3 months to deliver)Title: YesCovered veranda: 4…
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one play…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 6 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 5 room villain Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
6-bedroom villa. Advantage: Located on the hill. It has beautiful sea and city view, surroun…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Location: Moutagiaka - Limassol6-bedroom villa. Advantage: Located on the hill. It has beaut…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 695,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 273 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…

Properties features in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir