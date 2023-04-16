Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa Villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa Villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
A lovely villa situated in a quite residential area with only a 2 minuts drive to the Four s…
Villa Villain Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Detailed InfoCondition: Under construction (3 months to deliver)Title: YesCovered veranda: 4…
Villa 5 room villain Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…

