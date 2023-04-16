Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

32 properties total found
2 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 555,000
For sale Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. It …
1 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 555,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
3 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
For sale Apartment of 164 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 780,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Villa 3 room villain Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
1 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
€ 850,000
3 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,720,000
This exclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom property boasts views towards the Mediterranean Sea and…
2 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,041,000
This exclusive 2 bedroom (plus studio), 3 bathroom property boasts views towards the Mediter…
3 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,603,800
This exclusive 3 bedroom, 3 bathroomproperty boasts views towards the Mediterranean Sea and …
2 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,006,500
This luxury 2 apartment, situated practically on the sea, with breathtaking sea views, you c…
2 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,269,900
This exclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom property boasts views towards the Mediterranean Sea and…
Villa Villain Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Situated in a great hill of Mouttagiaka ,with excellent sea view ten minutes drive east of t…
1 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
This unique project is a bijou 2 block condominium of sophisticated apartments, duplex apart…
Villa Villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa Villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
A lovely villa situated in a quite residential area with only a 2 minuts drive to the Four s…
5 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 3,700,000
For sale Apartment of 500 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
1 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 990,000
For sale a luxury penthouse in Cyprus. The penthouse is located in one of the modern multi-a…
Villa 6 room villain Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa Villain Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Detailed InfoCondition: Under construction (3 months to deliver)Title: YesCovered veranda: 4…
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one play…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
3 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 499,000
For sale Apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
2 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 159 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situat…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa 6 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 5 room villain Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
6-bedroom villa. Advantage: Located on the hill. It has beautiful sea and city view, surroun…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Location: Moutagiaka - Limassol6-bedroom villa. Advantage: Located on the hill. It has beaut…
4 room apartmentin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 730,000
It is an ultra-luxurious 5-floor project, boasting one opulent apartment per floor and offer…

