Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. koinoteta mandrion
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 429,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 176 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 429,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 176 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 429,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 176 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …

Properties features in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir