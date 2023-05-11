Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos district
  4. koinoteta lempas
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in koinoteta lempas, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa in Lempa, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Lempa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 835,000
Villas No. 1 and No. 2 are already constructed with a covered semi-basement area of 102m2 an…

Properties features in koinoteta lempas, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir