Realting.com
Cyprus
Paphos
koinoteta empas
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in koinoteta empas, Cyprus
Empa
Villa
Villa 4 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 309 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 637 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement con…
Villa 2 room villa
Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 4 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa
Empa, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,450,000
Luxury villa for sale in area of Pahos. Basement Living Spaces (Media Room, Bedroom 4, Sauna…
Villa Villa
Empa, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Luxury Villa. Breathtaking panoramic sea views Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms en suite in all bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 693 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 5 room villa
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 355,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 3 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 440,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa Villa
Mesogi, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,270,000
Project Features: This modern 5bd luxury villa is located in an established luxury neighborh…
