Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

Empa
46
17 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 309 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 3 room villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 637 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement con…
Villa 2 room villain Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 4 room villain Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Empa, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,450,000
Luxury villa for sale in area of Pahos. Basement Living Spaces (Media Room, Bedroom 4, Sauna…
Villa Villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Empa, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Luxury Villa. Breathtaking panoramic sea views Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms en suite in all bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 693 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 5 room villain Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villain Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 355,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 3 room villain Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 440,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
1 room apartmentin Empa, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
Villa 3 room villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa Villain Mesogi, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Mesogi, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,270,000
Project Features: This modern 5bd luxury villa is located in an established luxury neighborh…
1 room Cottagein Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Standing within a large landscaped garden, this resale bungalow oozes character. Having been…

