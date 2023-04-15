Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. koinoteta empas
  5. Rooms

Mountain View Number of rooms for Sale in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

Empa
1
Room To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 99 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 318,000
For sale apartment of 99 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 223 m²
€ 940,900
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms. The window…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 111 m²
€ 176,064
Two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Platy Aglantzia - Nicosia district, on the 2nd floo…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
169 m²
€ 1,650,809
The modern complex, located on the Limassol embankment, stands out thanks to the smooth bend…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 575,000
Perneri Villas are conveniently located in the exclusive area between Paphos and the village…
Villa 6 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,587,073
For sale 3-storey villa of 1217 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
1 room apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 125,468
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
Housein Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 136 m²
€ 415,000
The CY-Q project represents & laquo; Homes for every taste & raquo; in Nicosia. This project…
2 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² Number of floors 9
€ 162,177
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
Villa 5 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 963,482
The complex is located in one of the most beautiful and prestigious areas of Limassol Ag. Ty…
1 room apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 98,050
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 51 …
Villa 5 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 757,022
For sale 2-storey villa of 171 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…

Properties features in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir