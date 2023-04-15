UAE
Show properties list
koinoteta empas
Cottages
Cottages for sale in koinoteta empas, Cyprus
Empa
3 properties total found
3 room cottage
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 392,000
This 3 bedroom bungalow with 2 bathrooms includes the driveway at the entrance. The floor pl…
3 room cottage
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 408,000
This 3 bedroom bungalow with luxury finishesboth bedrooms are en-suite, is located inthe Ven…
1 room Cottage
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Standing within a large landscaped garden, this resale bungalow oozes character. Having been…
