Residential properties for sale in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

Empa
46
46 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
3 room apartmentin Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale Apartment of 189 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
3 room apartmentin Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 190 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 154 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Paphos .The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
Villa 4 room villain Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Tremithousa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 580,000
Luxury villa for sale. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, cozy terraces, a priva…
Villa 4 room villain Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 309 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villain Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 410,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villain Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 3 room villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 637 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement con…
Room 3 roomsin Mesogi, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Mesogi, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 370,000
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
Villa Villain Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale under construction villa of 132 sq.meters in Paphos. The property offers a roof gar…
Villa 6 room villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 349 m²
€ 2,131,289
Six bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province, …
Villa 2 room villain Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Tremithousa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 4 room villain Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room townhousein Konia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Konia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 471,500
Project Features: This property is located in the most exclusive resort in Paphos, which has…
Townhousein Konia, Cyprus
Townhouse
Konia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 321,000
Project Features: This property is located in the most exclusive resort in Paphos, which has…
Villa 2 room villain Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
Set in the prestigious hillside suburb of Pafos, the complex is comprises 16 detached villas…
Villa 2 room villain Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
Set in the prestigious hillside suburb of Pafos, the complex is comprises 16 detached villas…
Villa 2 room villain Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
Set in the prestigious hillside suburb of Pafos, the complex is comprises 16 detached villas…
3 room cottagein Empa, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 408,000
This 3 bedroom bungalow with luxury finishesboth bedrooms are en-suite, is located inthe Ven…
3 room cottagein Empa, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 392,000
This 3 bedroom bungalow with 2 bathrooms includes the driveway at the entrance. The floor pl…
Villa 3 room villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 503,000
This 3 bedroom Villa with 2 bathrooms with luxury finishes has a relaxing modern design. The…
Villa Villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Empa, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,450,000
Luxury villa for sale in area of Pahos. Basement Living Spaces (Media Room, Bedroom 4, Sauna…
Villa Villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Empa, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,990,000
For sale villa of 859 sq.meters in Paphos. The property is subject to VAT.A magnificent view…
Villa Villain Empa, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Empa, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Luxury Villa. Breathtaking panoramic sea views Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms en suite in all bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 693 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 room villain Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Konia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villain Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…

Properties features in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
