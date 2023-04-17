Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. koinoteta armenochoriou
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Armenochori, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Armenochori, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …

Properties features in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir