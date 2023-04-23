Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. koinoteta akrountas

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta akrountas, Cyprus

1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Akrounda, Cyprus
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Akrounda, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…

Properties features in koinoteta akrountas, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir