Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. koinoteta agiou tychona
  5. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,215,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€ 420,000
3 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
€ 465,590
Room 2 rooms in Orounta, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€ 100,421
3 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
€ 417,471
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 1,059,000
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
€ 141,503
3 room cottage in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 203 m²
€ 387,991
Townhouse in Polis, Cyprus
Townhouse
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
Villa 3 room villa in Orounta, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
€ 282,679
Villa 3 room villa in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 772,500
Villa 3 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€ 700,000

Properties features in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir