Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. koinoteta agiou tychona
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room Cottage in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000

Properties features in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir