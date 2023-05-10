Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

12 properties total found
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
€ 1,289,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
€ 1,300,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
€ 1,320,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 3,500,000
1 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
4 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 1,055,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 990,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
€ 550,000
4 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
1 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 385,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 4,390,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 846,000

Properties features in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
