  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. koinoteta agiou tychona
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

7 properties total found
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
€ 1,357,000
1 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 315,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
€ 550,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 846,000
4 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 630,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 770,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/1
€ 1,290,000

Properties features in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
