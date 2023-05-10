Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

147 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 472 m²
€ 2,750,000
4 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
€ 5,532,000
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 510 m²
€ 4,300,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€ 3,000,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
€ 2,550,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
€ 2,785,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
€ 2,400,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€ 2,185,500
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
€ 1,800,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
€ 1,550,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
€ 1,375,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
€ 1,405,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
€ 1,127,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
€ 1,080,000
1 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 630,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
€ 490,000
Villa 6 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
€ 20,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 648 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
€ 4,350,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
€ 2,990,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 2,300,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa 2 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
€ 495,000
1 room studio apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 660,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
€ 950,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 570,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 660,000
Villa 3 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 1,680,000
1 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 340,000

