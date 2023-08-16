Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Larnaca
  5. Kiti
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Kiti, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
23 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 721 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 6,450,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 864 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 6,940,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 4,860,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€ 5,150,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 713 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 6,350,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 6,680,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€ 6,780,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€ 4,540,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€ 6,770,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€ 3,420,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€ 4,240,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.meters in Larnaka. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
€ 4,410,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of 2 living r…
€ 3,357,500
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 127 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 595,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
10 VILLAS FOR INVESTMENT, ACCOMMODATING RESIDENCY REQUIREMENTS AS PER THE CYPRUS CITIZENSHIP…
€ 5,200,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Larnaka. consists of 3 bedroo…
€ 2,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 478 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 4,452,385
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 2,700,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 251 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 350,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 106 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 772,500
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 337 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 350,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 540,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 2,801,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir