  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Larnaca
  5. Kiti
  6. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Kiti, Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park in Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
€ 141,453
3 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
This new luxury development is ideally located in the serene and picturesque area of Livadia…
€ 450,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 195 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of living room with kitchen, …
€ 3,374,000
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with children playground in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with children playground
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€ 431,654
5 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 500 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€ 3,700,000
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 175 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of a living room …
€ 652,349
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Agios Ioannis - Limassol Province, wi…
€ 228,151
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 88 sq.m. covered i…
€ 260,092
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 179 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 546,969
6 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 299 m²
€ 4,847,453
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Orounta, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Zakaki - Limassol provin…
€ 296,596
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 223 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms. The window…
€ 944,300
