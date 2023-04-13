Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Cyprus

4 room housein Cyprus, Cyprus
4 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 297,023
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 655,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 372 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
4 room housein Cyprus, Cyprus
4 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 436 m²
€ 3,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 square meters.m In Ayia Napa. The basement consists of one be…
5 room housein Cyprus, Cyprus
5 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 475 m²
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.m. In Ayia Napa. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one …
8 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
6 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 287 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 294 m²
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 184 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 224 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
3 room housein Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 156 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 156 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
2 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 168 m²
€ 599,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 355,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
6 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 532 m²
€ 2,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 634 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 634 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 314 m²
€ 2,750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms, o…
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
180 m²
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 265 m²
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 1,450,000
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 1 167 m²
€ 11,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 285 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 285 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 285 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
4 room housein Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 485 m²
€ 2,718,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …

