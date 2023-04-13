UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
11
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Cyprus
villas
899
castles
1
cottages
247
mansions
2
bungalows
2
townhouses
82
duplexes
3
House
Clear all
1 141 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 297,023
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 655,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
372 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
4 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
436 m²
€ 3,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 square meters.m In Ayia Napa. The basement consists of one be…
5 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
475 m²
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.m. In Ayia Napa. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one …
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
287 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
294 m²
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
184 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
224 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
128 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
360 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
3 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
156 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 156 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
168 m²
€ 599,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
210 m²
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
142 m²
€ 355,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
532 m²
€ 2,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms
634 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 634 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
314 m²
€ 2,750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms, o…
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
180 m²
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
265 m²
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 1,450,000
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
1 167 m²
€ 11,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
285 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 285 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living…
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
285 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
4 room house
Larnaca, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
485 m²
€ 2,718,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Regions with properties for sale
Peyia
Larnaca
Yeroskipou
demos germasogeias
koinoteta chloraka
Paphos
Chloraka
koinoteta agiou tychona
Empa
koinoteta empas
koinoteta mandrion
Neo Chorio
Polis Chrysochous
Strovolos
demos mesa geitonias
koinoteta mouttagiakas
Yermasoyia
demos agiou athanasiou
Lakatamia
Nicosia Municipality
Properties features in Cyprus
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map