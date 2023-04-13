Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Cyprus

villas
899
castles
1
cottages
247
mansions
2
bungalows
2
townhouses
82
duplexes
3
House To archive
Clear all
436 properties total found
4 room housein Cyprus, Cyprus
4 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 297,023
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 372 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
8 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
6 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 662 m²
€ 2,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 294 m²
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 184 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 224 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
6 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 295 m²
€ 575,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 138 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 880 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
180 m²
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
2 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
125 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 125 sq.m. In Limassol. The cottage consists of 2 b…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 322 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 265 m²
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 1,450,000
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 1 167 m²
€ 11,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 285 m²
€ 880,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
Housein Limassol, Cyprus
House
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 621 m²
€ 2,929,780
Project description This complex is an oasis of luxury and comfort in a mountain range near …
2 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 176 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 176 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale is a unique villa located in the Agios Tikhonas area, just 900 meters from Four Sea…
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…

Regions with properties for sale

koinoteta chloraka
Chloraka
Empa
koinoteta empas
koinoteta mandrion
Neo Chorio
Polis Chrysochous
Polis
koinoteta mouttagiakas
koinoteta parekklesias
koinoteta talas
koinoteta kissonergas
Yermasoyia
demos agiou athanasiou
koinoteta armenochoriou
Ypsonas
Episkopi
Lakatamia
Latsia
Nicosia Municipality

Properties features in Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir