Villas for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

17 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 773,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 295,000
Villa 4 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 692 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Villa 4 room villa in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
Villa 4 room villa in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
€ 280,000
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
€ 270,000
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
€ 270,000
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
€ 615,000
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
€ 615,000
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
€ 245,000
Villa Villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 415,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€ 4,550,000
Villa 6 room villa in Deftera, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000

