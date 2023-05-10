Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
98
Nicosia Municipality
28
Lakatamia
10
Latsia
6
15 properties total found
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
€ 121,000
2 room apartment in Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€ 165,000
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
€ 615,112
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
€ 615,000
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
€ 615,000
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
€ 262,000
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
€ 245,000
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
€ 200,000
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€ 200,000
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 650,000
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
€ 235,000
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
€ 255,000
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
€ 621,500
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€ 4,550,000
Villa 6 room villa in Deftera, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000

Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir