Seaview Number of rooms for Sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
7
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
€ 305,925
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 82 sq.m. covered inte…
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 264 m²
€ 1,051,323
The beautiful project is located in the excellent area of Limassol, Cyprus. The project incl…
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Floor 18/1
Price on request
Designing luxury residences of such beauty and providing an intelligent, systematic and full…
Villa Villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, comprises 26 private three-b…
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 400,024
The project is an elegant Mediterranean complex with modern apartments and houses surrounded…
Villa Villa in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 6 Bedroom Villa in Protaras A Superb Luxury detached villa with sea views just 300 …
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Floor 18/1
€ 2,960,000
Designing luxury residences of such beauty and providing an intelligent, systematic and full…
Villa 4 room villa in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
3 room apartment in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
€ 323,259
Three-bedroom apartment for sale in Strovolos - province of Nicosia, on the 4th floor of an …
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
€ 175,483
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Apostolos Andreas - Limassol Province, …
2 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 551,412
Townhouse for sale with an area of 90 sq.m. In Limassol. Tynhaus is located on 2 levels. The…
4 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 450 m²
€ 2,406,160
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …

