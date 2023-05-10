Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Rooms

Mountain View Number of rooms for Sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
7
Room To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Floor 12/1
€ 1,870,000
3 room apartment in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/1
€ 440,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 254,751
1 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
€ 127,057
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
€ 1,100,000
Villa Villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa Villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
2 room apartment in Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
€ 550,000
3 room apartment in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 1,290,000
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
€ 520,993
3 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
€ 208,736
Villa 4 room villa in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€ 652,612

Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir