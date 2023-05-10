Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
7
Room To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
€ 273,000
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
€ 257,000
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 201 m²
€ 620,000
Room 2 rooms in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
€ 135,000
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
€ 203,000
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
€ 193,000
Room 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
€ 235,000
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
€ 255,000

Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir