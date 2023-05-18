Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Mansions

Seaview Mansions for Sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Mansion To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 6 room villa in Kiti, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Kiti, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€ 6,680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Villa 3 room villa in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
€ 635,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Villa 4 room villa in Prodromi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Prodromi, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 546 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Townhouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, comprises 26 private three-b…
2 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
€ 304,436
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Agia Zoni - Limassol province, with 85 …
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 827,000
For sale under construction apartment of 127 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
4 room house in Cyprus, Cyprus
4 room house
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
€ 526,347
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.m. In Ayia Napa. The windows offer sea views. The property…
2 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
€ 120,068
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta province, on the s…
5 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 409 m²
€ 1,604,106
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 223 m²
€ 940,900
Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 21 is a unique 3 bedroom villa for sale next to a 5…
1 room apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 60,920
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 640,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…

Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go