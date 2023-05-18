Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

8 properties total found
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale is a modern new villa with 8 bedrooms with beautiful views of the port of Limassol.…
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 220 m²
€ 675,000
Features of the project: Charming two-level villa in the Mediterranean style with an indoor …
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
€ 615,000
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
€ 615,000
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
€ 245,000
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
€ 235,000
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€ 4,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in Nicosia. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
Villa 6 room villa in Deftera, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…

