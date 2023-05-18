UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
51
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Nicosia District
Greater Nicosia
Houses
Houses for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Strovolos
24
Lakatamia
4
Latsia
4
House
Clear all
44 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
144 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 144 sq.m. In Limassol. The cottage consists of 3 b…
Recommend
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
225 m²
€ 383,000
Features of the house: ➢ Area: 225 sq.m ➢ Number of floors: 2 ➢ Number of bedrooms: 3 ➢ Bath…
Recommend
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
620 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale is a modern new villa with 8 bedrooms with beautiful views of the port of Limassol.…
Recommend
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
136 m²
€ 415,000
The CY-Q project represents & laquo; Homes for every taste & raquo; in Nicosia. This project…
Recommend
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
270 m²
€ 535,000
The villa was built in 2008, the total built-up area is 270 square meters.m and a land plot …
Recommend
4 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6
224 m²
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of a living room w…
Recommend
4 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6
168 m²
€ 340,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Nicosia at the construction stage. The first floor c…
Recommend
4 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6
233 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 233 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of a living room w…
Recommend
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
220 m²
€ 675,000
Features of the project: Charming two-level villa in the Mediterranean style with an indoor …
Recommend
6 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
9
455 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 455 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
1
1
€ 530,000
For sale 1-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
7
5
890 m²
3
€ 700,000
For sale is an exclusive three-storey house built on two plots, in the construction of which…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
4
4
350 m²
2
€ 773,000
Villa for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after the conclusion of the sa…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Lakatamia, Cyprus
3
3
337 m²
2
€ 295,000
New house for sale in the area of Anthoupolis, Nicosia. The latest modern building material…
Recommend
Mansion 4 bedrooms with Residence and citizenship
Strovolos, Cyprus
4
3
7 722 m²
2
€ 230,000
GOLDEN HOME 2 Project Code: LH42 Luxurious Villa with four bedrooms. Luxurious vill…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
4
4
4 692 m²
1
€ 250,000
GOLDEN HOME 1 Project Code: LH42 Luxurious Villa with four bedrooms. DESCRIPTION …
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
5
4
3
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 347 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
5
3
2
€ 415,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
6
2
2
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 233 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
192 m²
€ 280,000
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
192 m²
€ 270,000
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
192 m²
€ 270,000
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
Recommend
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
155 m²
€ 254,000
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Kallithea near Carlsberg - N…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
195 m²
€ 615,000
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
195 m²
€ 615,000
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
Recommend
Cottage 2 rooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
2
110 m²
€ 166,000
Two-storey semi-detached unfinished two-bedroom house with basement for sale, in a quiet and…
Recommend
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
159 m²
€ 240,000
For sale a detached under construction three bedroom house in Tseri - Nicosia province, with…
Recommend
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
190 m²
€ 245,000
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Aradippou - Larnaca district, …
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
168 m²
€ 245,000
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
Recommend
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
224 m²
€ 630,000
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province,…
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL