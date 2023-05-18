Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

3 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 144 sq.m. In Limassol. The cottage consists of 3 b…
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 225 m²
€ 383,000
Features of the house: ➢ Area: 225 sq.m ➢ Number of floors: 2 ➢ Number of bedrooms: 3 ➢ Bath…
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale is a modern new villa with 8 bedrooms with beautiful views of the port of Limassol.…
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
€ 415,000
The CY-Q project represents & laquo; Homes for every taste & raquo; in Nicosia. This project…
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
€ 535,000
The villa was built in 2008, the total built-up area is 270 square meters.m and a land plot …
4 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 224 m²
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of a living room w…
4 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 168 m²
€ 340,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Nicosia at the construction stage. The first floor c…
4 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 233 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 233 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of a living room w…
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 220 m²
€ 675,000
Features of the project: Charming two-level villa in the Mediterranean style with an indoor …
6 room house in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6 room house
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Area 455 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 455 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
1 room Cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 1-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale is an exclusive three-storey house built on two plots, in the construction of which…
Villa 4 room villa in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 773,000
Villa for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after the conclusion of the sa…
Villa 3 room villa in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 295,000
New house for sale in the area of Anthoupolis, Nicosia. The latest modern building material…
Mansion 4 bedrooms with Residence and citizenship in Strovolos, Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms with Residence and citizenship
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 7 722 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
GOLDEN HOME 2 Project Code: LH42 Luxurious Villa with four bedrooms. Luxurious vill…
Villa 4 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 692 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
GOLDEN HOME 1 Project Code: LH42 Luxurious Villa with four bedrooms. DESCRIPTION …
Villa 4 room villa in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 347 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 room villa in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
Villa 4 room villa in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 233 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
€ 280,000
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
€ 270,000
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
€ 270,000
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
€ 254,000
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in ​​Kallithea near Carlsberg - N…
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
€ 615,000
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
€ 615,000
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
Cottage 2 rooms in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
€ 166,000
Two-storey semi-detached unfinished two-bedroom house with basement for sale, in a quiet and…
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
€ 240,000
For sale a detached under construction three bedroom house in Tseri - Nicosia province, with…
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
€ 245,000
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Aradippou - Larnaca district, …
Villa 3 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
€ 245,000
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
€ 630,000
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province,…

