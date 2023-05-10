Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
14
Cottage To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
€ 254,000
Cottage 2 rooms in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
€ 166,000
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
€ 240,000
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
€ 245,000
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
€ 630,000
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
€ 245,000
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
€ 245,000
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
€ 235,000
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
€ 240,000
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
€ 240,000
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
€ 185,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
€ 280,000
1 room Cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 383,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
3 room cottage in Lakatamia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000

Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir